Russia is ahead of many countries in transition to low carbon technologies — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russia is ahead of many states, including those from Western Europe, in terms of transition to low-carbon generation and production technologies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

He recalled that Russia had set guidelines for its transition to the carbon neutrality and plans to achieve this goal by 2060. The Kremlin official added that President Vladimir Putin had announced this not even at the G20 summit, but even "weeks earlier."

"Russia has clearly determined its perspectives. Moreover, in many respects, Russia is ahead of many countries, including the countries of Western Europe, in terms of transition to less carbon-intensive technologies of generation and production. One cannot ignore this and should pay attention to it," he said.

Peskov also assured that Russia is taking huge efforts to reduce load on climate and will continue to do it consistently in future. But he noted that this process requires "adequate measures on behalf of all the states".

"But, of course, this is a process that requires adequate measures from all states. And, of course, everyone must also take into account the needs of developing countries, which at one time did not pollute the Earth's atmosphere so much, because their industrial development was going at a low rate compared to developed industries, "the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden made a statement that the disappointment with the results of the G20 summit in Rome was allegedly related to the stances of Russia and China on commitments aimed at combating climate change.