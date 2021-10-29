Finland, Russia can return to pre-pandemic tourism level, President of Finland says

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The two countries will be able to return the pre-pandemic level of tourist traffic, President of Finland Sauli Niinisto said on Friday at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I regret that the traffic between our countries halted. I think we will be able to return to prior volumes," Niinisto said.

The President of Finland added that he was going to discuss climate change issues with the Russian President.

This is the eleventh visit of Niinisto in Russia as the President. The last meeting between the two leaders was in August 2019 in Finland.