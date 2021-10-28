Recognition of Taliban government in Afghanistan by Russia premature — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The question of Russia's recognition of the interim Taliban government in Afghanistan (the movement is outlawed in Russia) is premature at the moment, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

"At the moment raising the question of Russia's official recognition of the new Afghan authorities would be premature," she said.

"At the same time we believe that Kabul's concrete practical steps to meet the expectations of the international community and regional partners, such creation of an ethnically and politically balanced government, further struggle against terrorism and drug trafficking and the observance of the fundamental civil rights and freedoms might have an encouraging effect on the aforesaid processes," Zakharova added.