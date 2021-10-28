Putin to take part in on-line session of Supreme State Council of Union State — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the on-line session of the Supreme State Council of the Union State on November 4, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Yes, a session of the Supreme State Council of the Union State is scheduled for November 4, during celebrations of [Russia’s] National Unity Day," Peskov said speaking at a news briefing. "The session will be organized in the format of an on-line video conference."

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announced earlier in the year that a meeting of the Union State’s Supreme Council of Russia and Belarus was scheduled for November 4.

According to BelTA news agency, Lukashenko stated on Thursday during a meeting with Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov that the upcoming session of the Supreme Council of the Union State "would serve as a pivotal step regarding the integration process.".