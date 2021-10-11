Putin to meet with newly-elected State Duma on October 12

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on November 12 will meet with the newly-elected, 8th State Duma in the Kremlin, the presidential press service has said.

"In the St. George Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace 450 legislators elected on September 17-19 will gather," the press service said.

Earlier, preparations for such a meeting were announced by presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Under a presidential decree, the 8th State Duma's first session will begin at 10:00 on October 12.

The State Duma elections were held on September 17-19. The lower house of the Russian parliament is elected for a period of five years in accordance with a mixed pattern: 225 legislators on party tickets and 225 in single mandate constituencies. The United Russia party has won a total of 324 seats, the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, 57, A Just Russia - For Truth, 27, the LDPR, 21, New People - 13, Rodina, Civic Platform and Party of Growth, one seat each. Five mandates went to self-nominees.