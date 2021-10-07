United Russia Party faction chooses its leader in 8th Duma

MOSCOW, October 7./TASS/. The United Russia Party faction in the 8th State Duma voted for acting deputy secretary of the party’s General Council, Vladimir Vasilyev, to head the faction. The decision was taken at the faction’s organizational meeting on Thursday.

Under its decision, Vasilyev will have two first deputies - Vyacheslav Makarov, who will be entrusted with organizational work and Dmitry Vyatkin, who will engage in lawmaking activity. Andrei Isayev, Yevgeny Revenko, Sergey Morozov and Igor Kastyukevich were chosen as deputies to the faction leader.

United Russia also chose heads of the groups inside the faction. These are Alexander Borisov, Vladimir Ivanov, Ivan Kvitka, Viktor Seliverstov and Adalbi Shkhagoshev.