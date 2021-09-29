Russia’s election authority receives over 60 requests about waiving State Duma mandates

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Election Commission received more than 60 applications from United Russia members, elected to the Russian parliament’s lower chamber (the State Duma) during the recent elections and willing to waive their mandates, a source in the party has told TASS.

"The Central Election Commission has received applications from more than 60 elected lawmakers of United Russia," the source said.

In his words, applications were filed by "Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and heads of Russian regions, who headed regional groups in the United Russia’s party list."

In line with the law, the vacant mandate goes to the next candidate on the regional party list.

The elections of the State Duma’s eighth convocation were held over three days - September 17, 18 and 19. Candidates from five parties secured representation in the lower house of parliament on party tickets: the customary parliamentary quartet (United Russia, the CPRF, A Just Russia-Patriots-For Truth and LDPR), and the newcomer to the federal election scene - the party New People, formed last year.

Including data from 225 single-mandate districts, representatives of eight parties will serve in the State Duma: United Russia, the CPRF, A Just Russia-Patriots-For Truth, the LDPR, New People, Rodina, Civic Platform, and Party of Growth. United Russia has 324 seats, the CPRF-57, A Just Russia-Patriots-For Truth - 27, the LDPR, 21, New People, 13, and Rodina, Civic Platform and Party of Growth one seat each. Self-nominees received five mandates.