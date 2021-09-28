United Russia's performance in Duma elections very impressive — Medvedev

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. While the performance of the United Russia party in the State Duma elections was very impressive, this does not mean that the people are entirely happy, United Russia's chairman, deputy chief of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev told the RT television channel in an interview.

"This is a very good result for the party. Of course, it is not a reason for complacency and for saying that everything has been achieved and the ruling party enjoys great authority. It is beyond doubt, though, that this is a very, very impressive result," Medvedev said.

He remarked that the party was "rather pleased" with this achievement.

"We've talked about this with colleagues and discussed the question with the Russian president, who helped the party during the election campaign. His contribution as the country's leader was rather significant. This is a good result. But it does not mean that everything has been done and the people feel content with everything. Clearly, this is not so. It is always a sort of prepayment," Medvedev said.

"At the same time, on the other hand, this is an opportunity to see what has worked and what has not. What the sore spots are and what deserves attention. What should be included in the program and what can be considered as accomplished in a sense," Medvedev explained.

The elections of the eighth State Duma were held over three days - September 17, 18 and 19. Candidates from five parties secured representation in the lower house of parliament on party tickets: the customary parliamentary quartet (United Russia, the CPRF, A Just Russia-Patriots-For Truth and LDPR), and the newcomer to the federal election scene - the party New People, formed last year.

Including data from 225 single-mandate districts, representatives of eight parties will serve in the State Duma: United Russia, the CPRF, A Just Russia-Patriots-For Truth, the LDPR, New People, Rodina, Civic Platform, and Party of Growth. United Russia has 324 seats, the CPRF - 57, A Just Russia-Patriots-For Truth - 27, the LDPR - 21, New People - 13, and Rodina, Civic Platform and Party of Growth one seat each. Self-nominees received five mandates.