Putin consulted specialists in advance before approving e-voting - Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin requested in advance all information to make sure that the system of remote electronic voting guarantees honesty of the elections, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the ‘Moscow. Kremlin. Putin’ on Rossiya-1 TV channel on Sunday.

"Of course, of course," he said in reply to questions from TV host Vladimir Solovyov. "At least, of course he demanded full information about what it is, about what guarantees honesty, openness, etc. Yes, of course," he said when asked whether the president had held any consultations with the specialists before approving an e-voting.

Peskov said that he preferred e-voting to the old scheme of going to the polling stations.

"From my point of view, electronic voting is an excellent practice. An excellent. I voted electronically in already two elections. And honestly, I would never again want to go to the polling stations. Never. Even when the pandemic ends," he told the ‘Moscow. Kremlin. Putin’ TV program on Sunday.