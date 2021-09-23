No information of whether Lavrov and Shoigu heading to Duma — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that he has no information on whether Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu who headed the United Russia party list at the past elections will go to work in the Duma (lower house). The Kremlin advised journalists to address this question directly to the politicians.

"I don’t know, you should ask them," Peskov said.

Earlier, answering a similar question on September 20, the spokesman stressed that Lavrov and Shoigu will take it upon themselves to announce what they will do with the lawmaker mandates they won in the State Duma elections. Peskov noted that President Vladimir Putin speaks to the ministers "regularly and constantly about working matters."

On June 19, after the United Russia national ruling party congress, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to include Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Head Physician of Moscow’s City Clinical Hospital No. 40 Denis Protsenko, Co-chairman of the Central Headquarters of the All-Russian People's Front Elena Shmeleva and Children's Rights Commissioner Anna Kuznetsova in the federal part of the party list.

Elections to the 8th Russian State Duma (lower house) were held over a period of three days - on September 17, 18 and 19. After processing 100% of the voting results, the nation’s ruling party, United Russia, clinched 49.82% of the ballots on the party list to the Russian State Duma, according to the Central Election Commission’s website. The Communist Party came in second (18.93%), while the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia reaped 7.55%, A Just Russia — For Truth gained 7.46% and New People got 5.32%. All these five parties broke through the 5% barrier to enter the State Duma.