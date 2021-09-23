Volodin obvious candidate for position of Speaker in State Duma — source

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The speaker of Russia's 7th State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, is the obvious candidate for the post of speaker of the new convocation of the lower house of parliament, a source in the leadership of United Russia told TASS on Thursday.

"The candidate (for the position of Speaker - TASS), obviously, will be the same," the agency’s contact said.

With 100% of the votes counted Volodin has a 72.11% majority in his constituency, according to the data on the CEC electronic scoreboard. Since 2016, he has been the speaker of the 7th State Duma.