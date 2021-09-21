Russia is ready to provide Germany with data on cyberattacks during polls — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Moscow stands ready to provide evidence of cyberattacks on Russia’s electoral system carried out from Germany, if Berlin is interested, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday at a briefing.

"We are ready to provide all available information, if the German side is interested. I think, after the data we have announced, such interest should appear. We have a special channel for issues related to global cybersecurity. We will be ready to respond to Germany’s requests," the diplomat stated.

Elections to the 8th Russian State Duma (lower house) were held over a period of three days - on September 17, 18 and 19. According to Ella Pamfilova, who heads the Central Election Commission, its website has experienced powerful cyberattacks. She specified that some of them were carried out from the US (50%), Germany (25%), Russia (10%) and China (5%). Russian Ambassador to the US noted that the American side carefully considered this data and requested additional information from Moscow.