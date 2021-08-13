No preparations for evacuation underway at the moment — Russian embassy in Kabul

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Kabul is not making any preparations for evacuation at the moment. Such a possibility is not being considered, the Russian embassy told TASS about the changes in the situation around the Afghan capital on the ground.

On April 14, US President Joe Biden declared his decision to curtail the operation in Afghanistan, which has turned out to be the longest foreign military campaign in US history. In the meantime, the security situation in the country has deteriorated, as the radical movement Taliban (outlawed in Russia) has stepped up offensive operations on a number of fronts.

Its militants are pushing towards the central cities of all Afghan provinces. The Taliban’s spokesman said the militants on Friday established control of the city of Tarinkot (the capital of Uruzgan province in the center of the country), and later seized the city of Puli Alam (the capital of the eastern province Logar, 70 kilometers away from Kabul).

Against this background Germany said that it would reduce the personnel of its embassy in Kabul to the absolute minimum. Denmark and Norway said they were evacuating the personnel of their embassies.