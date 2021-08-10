Russian presidential administration senior official to visit Moldova on August 11

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Deputy head of the Russian presidential administration Dmitry Kozak will pay a working visit to Moldova on August 11, a source in the presidential administration told TASS on Tuesday.

"He will visit Chisinau at the invitation of President [Maia] Sandu," the source said.

The visit was announced earlier on Tuesday by Moldova’s foreign ministry. "While in Chisinau, he will meet with Moldova’s senior officials to discuss priority issues on the bilateral Moldovan-Russian agenda," the ministry said.

Late last week, Moldova’s parliament approved the country’s new government and newly appointed Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said on Monday after a meeting with Russian Ambassador to Moldova Oleg Vasnetsov that the new cabinet wanted to build constructive and mutually beneficial relations with Russia.

Sandu, the leader of the pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity, was sworn into presidential office in December 2020. She has repeatedly said she was ready to develop relations with Russia and pay a visit to Moscow.