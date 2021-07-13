Russian senator calls Kiev’s policy insane after Zelensky statements on Nord Stream

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Ukrainian authorities are trying to achieve independence from Russia on all fronts but at the same time to maintain dependence on the transit of Russian gas via Ukraine, Vice Speaker of the Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Konstantin Kosachev blogged on Tuesday in comments on statements on Nord Stream 2 from President Vladimir Zelensky.

"We see the persisting insanity in the policy of Ukraine, which on all fronts is trying to achieve demonstrative independence from Russia, in particular from its energy resources, but at the same time, tries at all costs to preserve its dependence of the transit of Russian gas via its territory. But this cognitive dissonance is now logically raising questions from Kiev’s western partners," the senator wrote on his Facebook page.

"You wanted full independence from Russia? You will have it very soon. But what if a terrible thing happens - no promised ‘Russian aggression’ will follow? How can you continue to seek NATO membership with it? Then, chances are that things will come to the point, when it will be necessary to implement the Minsk agreements," Kosachev noted.

According to the senator, Zelensky’s attempts "to once again intimidate Europe with Nord Stream 2 will hardly have an effect on Germany, and not only because it is economically interested in the project". "Berlin is well aware of the main secret of Kiev - the construction of a new gas pipeline in bypassing Ukraine will not increase but will decrease Russia’s interest in Ukraine. Accordingly, the possibilities of Ukrainian politicians to indefinitely play the card of a current, or an imminent ‘Russian aggression will plunge," he said. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s NATO and EU membership hinges upon it, the senator stressed.

He also noted that influential forces in Washington were interested in the derailment or neutralization of the economic and political effect from Nord Stream 2, which is why Zelensky has been actively lobbying for the US to join the Normandy format talks. "However, Germany has its own relationship with the US, it will directly discuss its problems with Washington as early as next week, without voluntary mediators and prompters," Kosachev said.

President Zelensky told a briefing after talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel that Nord Stream 2 should be discussed at the next meeting of the Normandy Four leaders (Germany, France, Russia, and Ukraine). He said that he wanted to involve the US in the process of a peaceful settlement in Donbass.