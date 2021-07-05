{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Putin, Israeli PM Bennett express mutual intent to develop bilateral relations — Kremlin

The sides also discussed the preservation of the historic truth about the World War II and combating the glorification of Nazism

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett expressed their mutual intent to develop the relations between the two countries during their phone call on Monday.

"Vladimir Putin wished Naftali Bennett success in his service as the Prime Minister. The sides expressed their mutual intent to develop the entire complex of the traditionally friendly relations between Russia and Israel, and agreed to maintain further contacts," the Kremlin press service said.

Earlier, Putin sent Bennett a telegram, congratulating him with assumption of office and expressing his hope for further development of the constructive cooperation between the two countries.

The sides also discussed the preservation of the historic truth about the World War II and combating the glorification of Nazism.

"In particular, the sides paid attention to preservation of the historic truth about the event of the World War II, combating the attempts to review its outcome, combating glorification of Nazism, denial of the Holocaust and the Red Army’s decisive contribution to the victory," the Kremlin said.

The two leaders also discussed a number of regional agenda issues and reviewed ongoing matters of bilateral cooperation in politics, trade and the humanitarian sphere.

Tags
Foreign policyVladimir Putin
