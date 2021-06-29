Putin has no plans for phone contacts with Saudi Arabia leadership before OPEC+ meeting

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Telephone contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leadership of Saudi Arabia before the OPEC+ meeting are not planned, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"They are not planned yet," he said.

Answering a question about whether there are any contradictions in the positions of Moscow and Riyadh on actions within the framework of the deal, Peskov noted that the corresponding contacts are carried out by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. "Novak is also working on preparations, and he should also answer the questions. Although, you know that this work cannot be covered in such a public way," Peskov said.

The OPEC+ ministerial meeting will be held on July 1.