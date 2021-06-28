Western media lie about Russian advisers' alleged role in murders in CAR — Peskov

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russian military advisers did not participate in murders of civilians and robberies in the Central African Republic, this is another lie by the Western mass media, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Russian military advisers could by no means participate in murders and killings and they did not participate in them. It is another lie," the Kremlin official told the media, when asked for a comment regarding a publication on this score in The New York Times.

Earlier, the daily said that UN experts had drafted a report for the UN Security Council alleging that Russian military advisers had been involved in crimes in the Central African Republic.

In December 2020, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Russia had sent an additional group of 300 instructors for training the Central African Republic's troops at the request of the country's authorities for assistance in repelling an onslaught of illegal armed groups. More than 500 Russian military instructors and advisers work in that country at the moment. The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly said that Russian instructors are in the Central African Republic on legal grounds and continue to train the country's national army.