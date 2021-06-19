Election to Duma should be held honestly and openly, Putin says

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The election to the State Duma (the lower house of Russia’s parliament) should be held fairly and openly to enjoy the trust of the people, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the congress of the United Russia ruling party on Saturday.

"Our common task is to do our utmost to ensure that the election is held openly and honestly in accordance with law, so that its results can reflect the true will of the nation, while enjoying the unconditional trust of the country’s citizens," he said.