Putin says Russia-US summit was constructive, there was no hostility

GENEVA, June 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that there was no hostility at his meeting with US President Joe Biden, and the talks were constructive.

"As for the general assessment, I believe there was no hostility at all. On the contrary, our meeting was certainly held in a principled manner. We differ in many respects in our assessments. However, to my mind, both sides showed willingness to understand each other and seek ways to bring the positions closer. The conversation was quite constructive," Putin told reporters after the Russia-US summit on Wednesday.

A TASS correspondent reported from the site that the Putin-Biden summit in Geneva had lasted for about 3.5 hours.