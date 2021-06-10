Envoy calls for probe into allegations about Russian tycoon funding Belarusian outlet

MINSK, June 10. /TASS/. There is a need to calmly look into allegations about a Russian businessmen, who funded the Belarusian opposition Telegram channel Nexta, which were made by the channel’s co-founder Roman Protasevich, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Yevgeny Lukyanov said at a press conference on Thursday.

"There is a need to sort things out, and it is always better to take your time," the envoy pointed out.

According to Lukyanov, Protasevich’s allegation required clarification. "It is because you saw how Mr. Mazepin (the owner of the Uralchem and Uralkali companies - TASS) reacted. I did not see in his words, in his body language and facial expressions any other feeling than that of restrained indignation. He was carefully choosing words and was correct in his comments," the Russian ambassador emphasized.

Protasevich said earlier in an interview with the Belarusian ONT TV channel that the Nexta Telegram channel, which the Belarusian authorities view as extremist, had received funds from a company belonging to a Russian national "with ties to the Ural region" and the mining industry. Mazepin denied any involvement in funding the outlet.