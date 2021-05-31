US embassy recommendation for US citizens to leave Russia unclear — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Moscow does not understand why the US embassy recommends American citizens with an expired Russian visa to leave Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Monday.

"It is not very clear why the consular bodies are sending such signals to the Americans. There is a known procedure within our agencies, including the immigration service, functioning within the Russian Interior Ministry. And there are certain deadlines that should be adhered to," he said.

Ryabkov added that Moscow does not keep track of the recommendations of US diplomatic missions to its citizens.

In late April, the US Embassy in Moscow strongly recommended American citizens with an expired visa to leave Russia by June 15, when the decree that lets foreign citizens and stateless persons remain in Russia without being deported due to the pandemic expires. If US citizens need to prolong their stay in Russia, the embassy recommended them to address the regional bodies of the Russian Interior Ministry.