Russia to set up 20 new military units in country’s west in response to NATO’s activity

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry will establish about 20 new military units and formations in the country’s west in response to the activity of the US-led NATO bloc in the western strategic area, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu said at the ministry’s board meeting on Monday.

The military threat in the western strategic direction continues growing: the NATO member states led by the United States are ramping up the intensity of their strategic aircraft flights, and the presence of combat ships with cruise missiles and the number of their drills is increasing, the defense chief said.

"Our Western colleagues’ actions are ruining the world security system and forcing us to take appropriate measures in response. We are constantly improving the troops’ combat structure. About 20 military formations and units will be set up in the Western Military District by the end of the year," the defense minister said.

These organizational measures will be "synchronized with the delivery of advanced armaments and military hardware," he specified.

"This year, about 2,000 weapon systems are planned to be delivered to the District’s troops," Shoigu said.

Apart from setting up new military formations and delivering advanced armaments, the Russian Armed Forces are constantly improving the training of personnel and military authorities, the defense chief said.

"The Baltic Fleet’s warships have boosted the intensity of practicing combat training tasks by 30%. Over 200 exercises involving various types of armaments have been fulfilled. The District’s aircraft have increased their flight time by 4%," Shoigu said.