Russia offers consular support to Sapega not meddling with Belarus’ affairs — ambassador

MINSK, May 28. /TASS/. Russia is offering consular support to Russian national Sofia Sapega, who was detained in Minsk, but it doesn’t meddle with the jurisdiction of the Belarusian authorities, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Yevgeny Lukyanov said on Friday.

"My task is to ensure the implementation of our obligations concerning consular support to the Russian national who has found herself in such circumstances. Naturally, we don’t interfere with the jurisdiction of the Belarusian authorities, we only provide consular support," he said.

Sapega was detained at Minsk airport on May 23 along with Roman Protasevich, one of the co-founders of the Nexta Telegram channel, which was recognized as extremist in Belarus, after the forced landing of a Ryanair flight. The Vilnius-bound flight that took off from Athens was forced to make an emergency landing in Minsk after a reported bomb threat. Upon inspection, no bomb was found.

According to a video posted on the internet several days later, Sapega said she was an editor of the Black Book of Belarus Telegram channel, which discloses the personal data of Belarusian law enforcers. The channel was recognized as extremist in Belarus in April.