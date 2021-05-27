Russia, Kazakhstan agree to develop partnership to ensure biological security

MOSCOW, May 27./TASS/. Russia and Kazakhstan have agreed to further their partnership to ensure biological security at interagency consultations in Almaty on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported following the consultations.

"The meeting confirmed that Russia and Kazakhstan see eye-to-eye on the topic of biological security," the ministry said, adding that the parties had emphasized the need "for further coordination and constructive interaction at specialized multilateral platforms."

"An agreement was reached to continue developing the Russian-Kazakh partnership to ensure biological security, including through regular bilateral interagency consultations on the issue," the Foreign Ministry said.

Russia and Kazakhstan also exchanged their assessments of biological security threats to the post-Soviet states. "Work was continued to coordinate a draft bilateral intergovernmental memorandum of understanding on issues of ensuring biological security," the ministry said. It added that the Russian experts taking part in the consultations had also visited the Central Reference Laboratory at the Masgut Aikimbayev Kazakh Scientific Center for Quarantine and Zoonotic Diseases in Almaty.