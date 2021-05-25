Russian consul receives permit to meet with Russian national Sapega detained in Minsk

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russia’s consul has received a permit for a meeting with Russian national Sofia Sapega who has been detained in Minsk, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"A permit for the Russian consul’s meeting with Sapega has been received. We expect this meeting to take place soon," she said.

Sapega was detained at Minsk’s airport on May 23 along with Roman Protasevich, one of the co-founders of the Nexta Telegram channel, which was recognized as extremist in Belarus, after the forced landing of a Ryanair flight. The Vilnius-bound flight that took off from Athens was forced to make an emergency landing in Minsk after a reported bomb threat. The plane landed safely and no bomb was found on board. Protasevich, currently living in Lithuania and wanted in Belarus, was among the passengers. On Monday, Belarus’ television broadcast video featuring Protesevich saying he was being kept at a detention facility in Minsk and was providing a confession.