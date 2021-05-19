Swiss specialists to inspect specified area in Russia under 2011 Vienna document

Lavrov-Blinken talks likely to pave way for compromise on nuclear deal, says diplomat

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. A group of Swiss specialists will inspect the specified area in the Voronezh and Belgorod regions under the 2011 Vienna document on confidence- and security-building measures, Head of Russia’s National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center Sergei Ryzhkov told reporters on Wednesday.

"In the period of May 19-21, 2021, Switzerland will inspect the specified area on the territory of the Russian Federation under the 2011 Vienna document on confidence- and security-building measures," Ryzhkov said.

The Swiss specialists will visit the territory in the Voronezh and Belgorod regions specified by Switzerland and covering an area of about 15,000 sq. km, he said.

"In the course of their work, the inspectors will receive briefings by the command of military units and formations stationed in the area on their structure, tasks and military activity," he added.

These inspections are held to determine the scope of military activity conducted in the specified area and subject to preliminary notification or confirm its absence, Ryzhkov said.