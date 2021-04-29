Russian diplomat declared persona non grata by Bulgaria to leave the country by May 5

SOFIA, April 29. /TASS/. The Russian diplomat declared persona non grata by the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry will leave the country by May 5, Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova told TASS on Thursday.

"Today, the Russian embassy received a diplomatic note on declaring one of our diplomats - an aide to the military attache, who, by the way, arrived to work in Sofia only three months ago, persona non grata, he must leave Bulgaria after the Easter holidays, by May 5," Mitrofanova said.

On Thursday, Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova was summoned by the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry to hold talks with Acting Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zakharieva, during which they discussed a wide range of issues, including the investigation of Bulgarian arms factories blasts over a nine-year period stretching from 2011 to 2020. The Bulgarian prosecution suspects six Russians of organizing the explosions. After the talks, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry issued a special statement, in which it informed that another Russian diplomat would be expelled from the country.