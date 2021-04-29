Peskov says Prague, Sofia take schizophrenic stance in diplomatic row with Russia

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The way the Czech Republic and Bulgaria act in relations with Russia cause annoyance, regret and misunderstanding and also the wish to see some changes to this "schizophrenic stance" at last, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on the Great Game talk show on Russia’s TV Channel One on Thursday.

Prague held hostage to US policy on Russia, gets ahead of itself at times, says Medvedev

"It goes without saying that Prague’s and Sofia’s actions cause a) annoyance, b) regret, and c) misunderstanding," Peskov said. He also mentioned the wish to see some changes to this "schizophrenic stance" at last.

The Kremlin official said that groundless charges against Russia or any other country "are automatically devalued" and backfire on those who make such accusations.