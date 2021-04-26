Russia urges US, EU to refrain from interfering in Moldova’s affairs — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Moscow is taking note that the US and the EU are directly interfering in Moldova’s affairs and is urging [them] to avoid it, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Monday.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly pointed to direct interference from the US and the European Union into Moldova’s domestic political processes and their clear political bias which only further polarizes the Moldovan society," she noted.

"We are once again calling on colleagues from the US and the EU to refrain from interference in Moldova’s domestic affairs and not to overstep boundaries of diplomatic ethics," she added.

According to her, Western countries once again tried to meddle in the country's affairs on the pretext of the adoption of a declaration by the Moldovan parliament on April 23 recognizing the invasive nature of the national Constitutional Court which had ruled that there are conditions to dissolve parliament. Another pretext was the cancellation of the 2019 decision to appoint new head of the court by the parliamentarians, according to Zakharova.