US deputy chief of mission leaves Russian Foreign Ministry without comments

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. US Deputy Chief of Mission in Russia Bartle Gorman refused to talk to journalists after his visit to the Russian Foreign Ministry Wednesday.

Russian, US ambassadors to return to work after consultations, if expedient, says Kremlin

The diplomat stayed in the Ministry for about 15 minutes.

"No comments. We will soon make a statement after we examine the documents," he told journalists.

Earlier, the Foreign Ministry told TASS that the US deputy chief of mission was summoned.

On Tuesday, US Ambassador John Sullivan stated that he departs for Washington for consultations and will return to Moscow in the upcoming weeks, ahead of the meeting of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden.

The relations between Russia and the US escalated after US President Biden’s interview, in which he said that Vladimir Putin "will pay a price" for the alleged meddling in the US elections, and made harsh remarks about Putin. Following this interview, Russian ambassador to the US was summoned in Moscow for consultations, where he has stayed since March 21. On April 15, the US president signed an order on new sanctions against Russia. On April 16, Russia announced its reciprocal measures.