Provision of aid to Syria must not be politicized, Putin says to Merkel

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the improvement of humanitarian situation in Syria and normalization of situation in Libya, Kremlin press service announced Thursday.

"The sides continued to exchange their opinions on the Syrian topic. They noted the priority nature of tasks on improvement of humanitarian situation in Syria. Meanwhile, the Russian side emphasized that politicization of issues related to provision of foreign aid to the Syrian people, restoration of Syrian infrastructure and repatriation of refugees is unacceptable," the statement says.

Discussing the situation in Libya, Putin and Merkel welcomed the establishment of central bodies of power in this country.

"The sides expressed their readiness to facilitate the normalization of situation in Libya. They agreed to further coordinate steps in this direction," the press service said.

The two leaders also touched upon the situation on the Balkans.

"The sides underscored the importance of further coordinated steps on ensuring stability and international accord in Bosnia and Herzegovina, in particular, with consideration of decisions of the Peace Implementation Council on implementation of the 1995 Dayton agreement," the press service said.