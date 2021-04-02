Kremlin says situation along engagement line in Donbass frightening

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. The situation in Donbass along the engagement line is rather frightening, with numerous provocations by the Ukrainian armed forces observed there, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Friday.

"Our rhetoric [over Donbass] is absolutely constructive," Peskov said in reply to a question. "We do not indulge in wishful thinking. Regrettably, the realities along the engagement line are rather frightening. Provocations by the Ukrainian armed forces do take place. They are not casual. There have been many of them."