Kremlin: Negotiation format between Putin, Macron, Merkel to be specified later

"We will inform you once we get a clear picture. Here it doesn’t make much of a difference whether it is going to be videostreamed or not," the spokesman said. "The key point here is holding a conversation between Putin, Merkel and Macron, and it is not essential whether this will be via video or audio," Peskov insisted.

MOSCOW, March 30./TASS/. Arrangements for contact between Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are underway, but the mode of contact will be determined later, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Tuesday.

Earlier reports said that preparations were underway for a dialogue between the three leaders. Peskov stressed that it was not set up as a Normandy Four event. According to him, the parties plan to focus on issues other than Ukraine as well.

When asked why the list of the participants did not include Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Peskov replied, "Because the issue at hand is not a Normandy Four event. There are many others topics for discussion. This is not the Normandy Four."

The Kremlin spokesman agreed that it was impossible to hold such a summit without discussing the situation in Donbass. "Of course, this topic is going to be on the agenda in one way or another, but this is not the only issue," he noted.