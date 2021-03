Kremlin ready to hold Putin-Biden talks at any time convenient for US president

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. There are no plans for an open dialogue between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden on March 22, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Yes, it is true, there are no such plans for today. As far as I understand, the US side is not ready," Peskov explained.