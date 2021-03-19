Kremlin ready to hold Putin-Biden talks at any time convenient for US president

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden may still take place on Monday, if the US is unable to hold the discussion on Friday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. He reminded that the Kremlin is also ready to hold the talks at any time convenient for Biden.

The White House has not accepted the offer to hold live talks between the Russian and US leaders yet. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stated that Biden would be on a working trip to the US state of Georgia on Friday, so it is unlikely that he will be able to hold talks with Putin on this day.

When asked to comment on these statements, Peskov noted that they are informative. "This means that it [the discussion] cannot take place today. But as President Putin said, it’s either Friday or Monday, because on the weekend, Putin won’t be in very comfortable conditions to organize communication with the US president, so Monday is still an option. Another option is [to hold the talks] at any time convenient for the US president," the Kremlin spokesman reminded.