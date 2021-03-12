‘Lunacy’: Diplomat slams Polish ‘pseudo-historical’ claims nuns ‘murdered by Red Army’

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova lashed out at reports disseminated by Polish authorities and repeated in the US media alleging that nuns were supposedly murdered by the Red Army in Poland, castigating it as not just ‘fake news’ but ‘dangerous lunacy," on Friday.

"Materials have appeared in the American press about nuns, discovered by Polish archaeologists, and I quote - ‘murdered by Soviet soldiers in 1945’," she pointed out. "Upon the Polish agencies’ initiative, the American audience is being told that the Soviet Union occupied Poland when it was engulfed in war with Germany. This is not even fake news but lunacy - dangerous lunacy."

According to Zakharova, the media reports are based on "some unconfirmed data" from the Institute of National Remembrance of Poland.

"This is precisely the agency responsible for the destruction and elimination of hundreds of memorials to over 6,000 Soviet soldiers, who laid down their lives during the liberation of Poland," the diplomat emphasized.

The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman pledged that endeavors to expose "this pseudo-historical agency" will continue, and recommended the US media refrain from working with an institution, where, in her words, "far-right activists are appointed to top offices."

"We will work with the US media on this topic individually," Zakharova added.

Earlier, the Live Science website published an article citing the Institute of National Remembrance regarding the remains of nuns that were allegedly murdered by Red Army soldiers during the final period of World War II and discovered by archaeologists in northern Poland. This article was cited by several US media outlets.