Russian embassy to make representation to UK FCO about anti-Russian campaign in media

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Russia has received no response from the United Kingdom to an inquiry on a leak about the anti-Russian campaign in the mass media. The Russian embassy will soon make a representation to the British side on that matter, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel on Friday.

"No, we have not yet received [any response," she answered a corresponding question. "But if our British colleagues think that the tactic of hushing up and delaying response would help them avoid dialogue on this matter, they are utterly wrong. They won’t avoid it. And our embassy in London will soon make such representation to the British side. They will have to explain," she stressed.

She drew attention to the fact that London had not disavowed the leaked document as having nothing to do with the UK Foreign Office. "As follows from these documents, they were playing in Russia’s information space, including with the Russian-language media, on such Russophobic, anti-Russian topics," she explained, adding that Moscow would keep on sending reminders to London urging for a response on this matter.

The Russian diplomat noted that the United Kingdom "has proclaimed itself as an advocate of the freedom of speech" concurrently accusing Russia of indulging in disinformation and propaganda. Notably, in her words, London has repeatedly been "caught red-handed" telling lies, for instance, about the Skripal case of the White Helmets in Syria.

Zakharova told a briefing earlier that documents allegedly belonging to the British Foreign Office and exposing London’s indirect support to the so-called independent mass media had been released in early February. Apart from that, as follows from these papers, London had set up a secret network of blogger influencer in the Russian-language segment of social networks to create conditions for the change of regime in Russia and undermine Russia’s influence in Eastern Europe and Central Asia.