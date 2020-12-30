West obstructs fighting COVID pandemic in ‘undesirable’ countries, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The Western countries seek to use the pandemic to "punish the undesirable governments" by not responding to calls to at least temporarily withdraw a portion of sanctions that complicate the epidemiologic situation in those states, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told TASS.

In 2020, Russia helped many countries affected by the pandemic - both in bilateral format and through multilateral structures - and it is ready for further cooperation in order to overcome this common distress, Lavrov noted.

"This is our difference from a number of Western countries who not only seek to politicize a strictly humanitarian issue of fighting the coronavirus infection, but also to use the pandemic to punish the undesirable governments, by ignoring the UN’s calls to at least temporarily withdraw a portion of unilateral restrictions that complicate the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the corresponding countries," Lavrov noted.

"In this regard, it seems logical that, despite the difficult situation, we were able to develop and increase our friendly cooperation with the majority of the countries of the world in the most wide spectrum of issues this year. Among those countries are our allies, associates and partners from CSTO, EAEU, CIS, BRICS, SCO," the Minister added.

Meanwhile, Lavrov underscored that Russia’s power is in its peaceful, predictable foreign policy course and its readiness to mutually respectful work with all partners.

"We do not play ‘zero sum’ geopolitical games, we do not think in archaic concepts of spheres of influence. on the contrary, we implement the idea that large-scale trans-border problems could only be efficiently resolved by unification, via the principle of solidarity," he added.

At the same time, Russia remains open to a dialogue with the Western colleagues, should they refrain from "mentorship, the policy of blackmailing and ultimatums," the Foreign Minister said. "Both our relations, the international security and the stability in general stand to win from this," Lavrov concluded.