Lavrov to hold talks with Qatar’s top diplomat on December 23

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani will hold talks in Moscow on December 23, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the two top diplomats will pay attention to trade and economic cooperation, discuss regional crises, in particular, in Syria and Libya, and the Middle East settlement process.

"It is also planned to discuss a range of issues related to the lasting stabilization of the situation in the Persian Gulf area through the coordination of specific practical steps by regional countries aimed at strengthening mutual trust and creating favorable conditions for establishing dialogue and easing tensions," the ministry noted.