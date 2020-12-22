Kremlin blasts outgoing US administration for trying to ‘kick around’ ties with Russia

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The Kremlin regards the recent decision by the outgoing US administration to impose a de facto ban on the purchase of certain types of American goods and technologies for Russian companies as another hostile step, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

New spiral of US sanctions gives additional impetus for work, Rostec says

"This is another hostile step against Russia. We can only regret that another outgoing US administration prefers to kick around the bilateral Russian-American relationship, which is already in very bad shape," the Kremlin spokesman said.

"Every single kick pushes [both countries] away from the moment of normalization [of bilateral relations] and makes it extremely difficult to get out of this tailspin, which is harmful to our bilateral relations," Peskov explained.

The Kremlin official vowed that Moscow will protect its interests "properly."

Washington’s sanctions

The United States Department of Commerce has published a list of 103 Russian and Chinese companies and enterprises, which Washington suspects of cooperating with both superpowers’ militaries. The entities on this list will not be able to purchase a number of US goods and technologies.

A total of 58 Chinese and 45 Russian entities (actually 41 as some structures are repeated) have been put on this blacklist. The US government determined that these companies are ‘military end users.’

The Russian part of the lists include the Admiralty Shipyard (part of JSC United Shipbuilding Corporation), the United Aircraft Corporation, the Federal State Budgetary Enterprise Special Flight Unit Rossiya of the Administration of the President of Russia, the Irkut Corporation, Oboronprom, Rostec, Russian Helicopters, Sukhoi Civil Aircraft, Tupolev JSC, the JSC Rocket and Space Center - Progress and institutes of the Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation.