Peskov admits has no details on investigation of Boris Nemtsov’s assassination

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he cannot share the details of the assassination of politician Boris Nemtsov. The spokesman believes that this topic could be raised again during upcoming Vladimir Putin’s events.

During his December 10 meeting with the Human Rights Council, the president mentioned that the investigation of Nemtsov’s assassination could be expanded. At the same time, the president noted that everything is clear about this crime, that both the assassins and the instigators have been found.

On Friday, the journalists asked Peskov to elaborate on what exactly Putin had in mind.

"Unfortunately, I cannot answer this question, I simply do not have this information," the spokesman confessed.

"The president will have contacts with journalists, the media, public figures, human rights activists. They would be able to refresh this issue," Peskov believes.

Boris Nemtsov, co-chairman of the Parnas political party was shot on February 27, 2015 near Moscow Kremlin. On July 13, 2017, the Moscow District military court sentenced the assassins - Zaur Dadayev, Anzor and Shadid Gubashev, Temirlan Eskerkhanov and Khamzat Bakhayev - to between 11 and 20 years in prison.