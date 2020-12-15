Senior Russian diplomat, Lebanese PM envoy discuss situation in Lebanon

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and George Shaaban, Personal Representative of Lebanese Acting Prime Minister Saad Hariri, have had a meeting Tuesday to discuss the political and economic situation in the country.

"An in-depth exchange of opinions on the emerging social, political and economic situation in Lebanon took place," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry informed that the Russian side had reaffirmed its principled support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and stability. "In this context, the emphasis was placed on the need to quickly form a capable government of Lebanon based on consensus between all political, religious and ethnic groups of the country," the ministry noted.

The meeting was initiated by Lebanon, the Russian diplomatic agency added.