Like reading fiction in a bathrobe: Kremlin slams UK tabloid’s ‘BS’ report on Navalny case

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has utterly bashed a leading UK tabloid that published allegations that there were two attempts to poison Russian blogger Alexey Navalny.

"The Sunday Times is kind of like some fiction you read on the weekend in your bathrobe. How do I put it… There is fake news, and then there are reports that can only be summed up with one English word: ‘bullshit’. This is ‘bullshit’. I have nothing else to add," Peskov insisted.

Earlier, The Sunday Times reported, citing its sources, that while Navalny was in a coma at an Omsk hospital, there was allegedly a second attempt to poison him. According to the newspaper, members of Russian intelligence infiltrated into the hospital to carry out this goal.