Shoygu, Lavrov, Overchuk, Murashko, Popova arrive in Yerevan

YEREVAN, November 21. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, and Head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova were part of the Russian delegation that arrived in Yerevan on Saturday, the delegation told TASS.

"The delegation includes: Overchuk, Murashko, Popova, Lavrov and Shoygu," the delegation’s representative said.

The Armenian government told TASS, the members of the interdepartmental delegation will hold a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday. Earlier it was reported that the delegation will also visit Baku.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia will send a delegation to Azerbaijan and Armenia. The Russian leader stressed that the delegation’s goal will be to consider the most pressing issues of the implementation of the trilateral statement on Nagorno-Karabakh on November 9, including humanitarian issues.