Not single issue in Russia-US dialogue resolved in strategic aspect under Trump — diplomat

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. There are many issues in the dialogue between Moscow and Washington but none of them has been resolved strategically during Donald Trump’s presidency, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Ekho Moskvy (Echo of Moscow) radio station on Monday.

"Everything has just stalled at the level of attempts to resolve one issue or the other. Frankly speaking, I cannot name right now a single issue which would have been resolved in this strategic aspect. There were a lot of issues like that, there were attempts to resolve them, many solutions were offered," the diplomat said.

According to her, there is not a single issue, beginning with diplomatic property, visa problems and international topics and ending with strategic stability where the resolution was suspended by Russia. "Unfortunately, again, because of internal political conflicts in the US all of this has been decelerated," she explained.

At the same time, the diplomat named the spheres of bilateral interaction. "For example, on the issue of Syria the dialogue was maintained in one way or another. Lately, there were talks, consultations, opinion exchanges on strategic stability and disarmament, but to our deepest regret, they did not lead to breakthrough solutions although there had been many proposals," the spokeswoman noted.