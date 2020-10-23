Russian, Greek diplomats discuss preparations for Lavrov’s visit to Athens

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Preparations for Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s upcoming visit to Athens on October 26 were in focus of a meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and Greek Ambassador to Russia ·ikaterini Nasika, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

The sides exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional affairs. "Special attention was paid to the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean," the ministry said.

The meeting was initiated by the Greek side.