BRICS to stand up for just world order — Lavrov

KAZAN, October 22. /TASS/. The BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) will defend principles of a more just world order based on respect for international law, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a video address to participants of the Fifth BRICS Young Diplomats Forum.

"Deepening the BRICS strategic partnership is one of the priorities for Russia’s foreign policy. In the past decade, the association asserted itself as a needed and reputable format for cooperation. The members of the association unanimously back stronger collective approaches in global affairs, respect for sovereignty, sovereign equality of all states and resolution of any conflicts by exclusively peaceful means. We stand up for a more just world order based on respect for principles of international law and the UN Charter," Lavrov said.

The foreign minister underlined that it is symbolic to hold the BRICS Young Diplomats Forum in Russia’s Kazan because representatives of different nations and religions live in this city, one of the oldest in Russia, in friendship. "It is in tune with the BRICS strategy that unites various world regions as well as cultural and civilizational spaces. It is in the diversity that the strength of our association manifests itself," Lavrov emphasized.

The top Russian diplomat hopes that the forum hosted by Kazan will make its contribution to the development of the political and youth agenda of BRICS and will facilitate stronger strategic partnership, trust and friendship between the countries and nations of the association.

The BRICS Young Diplomats Forum is taking place in Kazan between October 21 and 24. It is organized by the Russian Foreign Ministry, the ministry’s Council of Young Diplomats and other organizations.