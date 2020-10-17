Positions of Russia and US on Nagorno-Karabakh generally coincide - Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The positions of Moscow and Washington coincide on the fundamental issues of the settlement in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said in an interview with Channel One on Saturday.

"It was a pleasant surprise when a joint statement was issued by the three presidents [co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group - Russia, France, the United States]. We have so few events where the American and Russian positions coincided, we called on the parties to restrain, to stop fire and to transfer everything into a diplomatic channel," the ambassador said.

"There are some nuances, but in general we support the process that should bring the parties to a peaceful track," the diplomat stressed.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.