Japanese government continues to develop relations with Russia — Lavrov

"So far I feel, despite many predictions, that our Japanese neighbors have confirmed the continuity in our relations and commitment to developing them in all areas," Lavrov said on Wednesday in an interview with Sputnik, Komsomolskaya Pravda and Govorit Moskva radio stations.

"We welcome this, because this reflects Russia’s principal approaches that were enshrined in the joint agreements with Mr. Suga’s predecessors, which state that only full and large-scale partnership in the spheres of economy, technology, in the humanitarian sphere and, of course, in the sphere of converging and coordinating our foreign policy approaches can bring our relations to a brand new level that is absolutely necessary, so that we can seriously consider any issues still pending on the agenda," the minister noted.